SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A unique find in a stolen car prompted to Sioux Falls bomb squad to be called out. Police say an officer found the car parked on the road and found an object that looked suspicious.

“It was kind of a cylinder type of thing and it looked like it had some fuse coming out of it,” Sam Clemens of SFPD said.

Police say the bomb squad took the device but there’s no word on what it exactly was.