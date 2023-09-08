RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City ramen shop is getting praise from a world renowned chef.

Opening a restaurant was always a dream for Justin and Brooke Warner.

“I knew when I moved here my wife and I had to create something we craved, something that we could bring to the table and something that would be different, exciting and new,” Head Chef Justin Warner said.

When it came to the name, they wanted to be true to where they were.

“So Bokujo means ranch or pasture and that’s our homage to the people who really make food happen,” said.

This special ramen shop in downtown Rapid City opened up originally as a take-out only back in 2021. But due to the boom in their business and the high demand, they’ve opened up to allow over 30 plus individuals as a sitting restaurant.

“When we were opening it with the idea of take-out only, we really thought it was going to be just a Justin and I situation,” Brooke Warner said. “Then the first day we were surprised by a line out the door and couldn’t keep up with demand already.”

Locals love coming downtown for the unique cuisine Bokujo brings.

“I absolutely love the food, love the South Dakota twist on everything,” Bokujo regular Nathan Harding said. “Getting some chislic ramen or bison ramen, some of my favorites. I think Justin and his wife have done a fantastic job bringing in a really cool place to Rapid City, and I hope they are here to stay for the long haul.”

The Rapid City restaurant will soon get national attention.

As a contestant on the Next Food Network Star, Justin built a relationship with Guy Fieri from Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and now this restaurant will be showcased on that show.

“In all reality this is a mom and pop shop, that’s what ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’ is all about celebrating,” Warner said. “It’s about people who work well together, work hard together, and try to make the world a better place through food.”

The episode will air next week, on the 15th.