ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Aberdeen has issued a boil water advisory on Saturday for those who are served by the Aberdeen Public Works Department.

A water main broke on a large water pipeline and work is underway to make repairs.

The following recommendations are that customers immediately boil all water used for food preparation, teeth brushing, ice making and drinking.

The water system is being monitored and we will lift or revise this advisory as necessary. This advisory is a precautionary measure and will lift after service and quality are restored and water quality tests verify the water supply is safe.

For more information: City of Aberdeen Public Works or all 605-626-7010.