SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls has issued a boil order in the neighborhood just west of Sertoma Park.

This may impact the boundary areas of West 49th Street on the north, I-229 on the south, South Louise Avenue on the west, and South Oxbow Avenue on the east.

Following a valve issue, they’re asking people to boil water before using it to cook or drink.