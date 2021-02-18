Boever’s family frustrated by charges against Ravnsborg

PIERRE, SD (KELO) — Joe Boever’s family is expressing disappointment over the prosecutors’ decision not to file more serious charges against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in connection with Boever’s death. One of Boever’s cousins was at the capitol in Pierre Thursday as investigators presented their findings.

Nick Nemec, Joe Boever’s cousin, says he’s frustrated, but not surprised that Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is facing only misdemeanors in Boever’s death.

“I’ve been saying for months that I was afraid the charge would be something on the order of crossing the white line and that’s exactly what the charge was,” Nemec said.

Nemec hopes prosecutors will release more details about the crash scene as the case against Ravnsborg moves forward.

“I’m convinced Jason Ravnsborg saw Joe Boever before he hit him. It might have been just an instant before he hit him, but I’m convinced he saw him because of the skid marks in relationship to where the point of impact was,” Nemec said.

Prosecutors said the facts of their investigation didn’t meet standards for filing felony charges against Ravnsborg. But Nemec believes South Dakota law is too lax when it comes to car-pedestrian crashes.

“According to state law, if nobody sees you and you see a pedestrian and you’re not drunk, you can run over him and get away with a misdemeanor charge,” Nemec said.

Nemec says he hopes Ravnsborg is found guilty on all three misdemeanors and receives a maximum sentence of 90 days. He believes Ravnsborg should resign from office saying it’s time for the attorney general to “fess up.”

Nemec also says he’s confident Joe Boever’s family will file a civil lawsuit against Ravnsborg in connection with his death.