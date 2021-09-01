Bodycam footage shows AG Ravnsborg getting speeding ticket

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Hughes County Sheriff’s Office has released bodycam footage from a traffic stop involving South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg on August 22.

According to court documents, Ravnsborg was pulled over in Hughes County on Sunday, August 22. The traffic stop happened just days before the attorney general was sentenced for his driving the night he hit and killed Joe Boever.

Hughes County Sheriff’s deputy: The reason I stopped you is you were doing 57 in a 35. Any reason for your speed?

Ravnsborg: Just coming down the hill, I’m going to take my recyclables away.

Hughes County Sheriff Patrick Callahan decided to release the unedited video following media and pubic inquires citing disclosure of the state open records law.