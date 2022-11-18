ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — After being missing for nearly a month, the body of Simon Deng has been found, Aberdeen police say.

Aberdeen police, assisted by the FBI, found Deng Thursday evening in rural northeast South Dakota. Deng had been missing since October 23.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Thursday, kidnapping and aggravated assault charges were filed against Joshua Ortley in relation to Deng’s disappearance. Kyle Three Legs was charged with aiding Ortley in kidnapping and Cecilia Walking Bull was charged with accessory after-the-fact to aggravated kidnapping.

Aberdeen police say the charges will likely be modified.