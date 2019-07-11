Body of missing girl found in swollen South Dakota creek

CHERRY CREEK, S.D. (AP) – Searchers have recovered the body of a young girl from a swollen creek in north-central South Dakota.

Witnesses say the girl went missing early Tuesday afternoon from the banks of Cherry Creek near the confluence of the Cheyenne River on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation.

Volunteers and residents from the village of Cherry Creek found her body in a bend of the creek late Wednesday morning.

Officials say the creek is usually between 3 and 4 feet deep, but is running 7 to 8 feet deep because of heavy rains.

Officials have not yet released the girl’s name.

