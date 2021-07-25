Body of missing Aberdeen woman found in submerged vehicle

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — A vehicle and body have been recovered from Richmond Lake.

The Aberdeen Police Department says they received a call Saturday for a report of a suspicious object in the lake. A dive team was called in and confirmed there was a vehicle in the water. First responders found the vehicle by the west bridge area of the lake.

The vehicle was identified as that from a missing person’s case out of Aberdeen. Nancee Bitz was reported missing by family on April 7, 2021. Authorities pulled the vehicle from the water and a body was recovered from inside.

An autopsy was done in Grand Forks, North Dakota Sunday. Authorities say they believe the body is that of Nancee Bitz.

The investigation is ongoing.

