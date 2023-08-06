RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pennington County are working to identify the body of a woman found on a road near the Rapid City airport early Saturday morning.

Investigators say it appears the woman had been run over by a vehicle and that the driver reported the incident and has been cooperating with authorities.

The woman was wearing a green hoodie, black yoga pants and white Crocs.

Call the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, at the number on your screen, if you have any information at (605) 394-6116.