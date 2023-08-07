PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman whose body was found near the Rapid City Regional Airport over the weekend.

Officials say it happened around 3:30 Saturday morning in the area of East Highway 44 and Airport Road.

19-year-old Patricia Brewer was found lying in the road and appeared to have been hit by a vehicle.

Officials say the driver did report the incident and remains cooperative.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.