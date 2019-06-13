Local News

Body found in Missouri River identified

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 11:04 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 12:06 PM CDT

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) -- The body found inside a vehicle submerged in the Missouri River near Down’s Marina has been identified.  

30-year-old, Corrine Faye White Thunder was last seen in Pierre in early December 2017.  

According to the Pierre Police Department, White Thunder was not reported as a Missing Person nor was she listed in the National Crime Information Center as a Missing Person.  

This case remains under investigation by the Pierre Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pierre Police Department Crime Tips line at 605-773-7420. 

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


