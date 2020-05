A person fixing fence in Deerfield Lake area may have found the body of missing hunter, Larry Genzlinger.

The Howard man was reported missing in October while elk hunting with his nephew in the Black Hills. Based on the clothing, physical description and location, authorities believe the body is that of the 66-year-old.

Genzlinger was found about two miles from his last known location. An autopsy is planned for Wednesday to confirm the identity.