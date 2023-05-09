HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with a death investigation.

Authorities say a body was found in a white car near the intersection of 477th Avenue and 275th Avenue southeast of Harrisburg Tuesday afternoon. At this point, they are calling it an unattended death.

Deputies blocked traffic in the area for a time on Tuesday. Investigators are asking anyone who noticed the white car in the ditch at that intersection to call the Lincoln County Sheriff as they work to build a timeline.

