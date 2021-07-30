Body found in burned vehicle in remote area of Pennington County

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in a vehicle destroyed by fire in western South Dakota.

It was just before 9:45 p.m. on Thursday when a witness reported hearing a loud popping sound and then seeing a fire in a remote area off Foster Gulch Road in the Rockerville area.

Firefighters arrived on scene and contained a small wildfire estimated at a quarter acre. After the fire was out, they found the destroyed vehicle with a body inside.

At this point, neither the person nor the vehicle have been identified and officials with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to contact Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Investigators Dan Lewis or Amanda Swanson at (605) 394-6115.