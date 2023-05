SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls responded to an incident at Fawick Park Wednesday afternoon.

Sioux Falls Police say a 58-year-old man was found dead at Fawick Park around 12:30 p.m. Police say the man’s death is under investigation.

Police say an autopsy is being performed on the man.

