BRYANT, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators found a body in the remains of a house fire in Hamlin County on Thursday.

According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters were called to a home east of Bryant Thursday afternoon.

By the time crews arrived on the scene, the home was already engulfed in flames and part of the roof caved in.

It took several hours to knock down the flames.

The body was found once the scene was safe for responders to enter the home.

No further information on the victim has been given at this point.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the South Dakota Fire Marshal’s Office.