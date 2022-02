PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A person of interest is being held as Pierre Police work on a death investigation.

According to a news release, police were called to the 200 block of West Pleasant Drive for a “disturbance” at 3:45 Wednesday morning. Once on scene, police found a dead person in the residence.

An investigation is underway to determine the manner of death.

Pierre police investigate death | Courtesy KCCR

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigations and South Dakota Highway Patrol are both assisting the Pierre Police Department.