Bob Seger to play in Rapid City in September

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) -- Old time rock and roll is coming to the Black Hills this fall.

Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band is adding a stop in Rapid City on September 12. The band will play at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. The Rapid City stop was added with nine other shows announced on Thursday.

Seger's final tour stopped in Sioux Falls on Jan. 26.

Tickets can be purchased at BobSeger.com and go on-sale on June 7.

