BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Brookings School Board has released the settlement documents for the resignation of superintendent Klint Willert.

The board says it has lost faith and trust in Willert’s ability to lead the school district.

The report includes several pages of complaints.

One involves concerns over a student’s mental health — a board member said they never got a response from the superintendent after repeated questions.

The report also said the working relationship between the city of Brookings and the school is not where it should be.

Board members say they also have major concerns regarding the rollout of Competency-Based Education and the confusion and frustration it has caused.

The report also says the Superintendent wanted to start committees to investigate several issues, but the board says no committees have been formed.

Willert’s employment will end June 2nd; he will receive $189,056 in compensation.