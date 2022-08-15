SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Board of Regents says it remains focused on prioritizing “university affordability.”

Ahead of the 2022-23 school year, the BOR says a tuition freeze for the 2023-24 school year is the top legislative priority.

In addition to a tuition freeze, the BOR has implemented “First Day Access” to help college students receive discounted prices for course materials. The program converts physical course materials into adaptive digital content.

“This was a massive effort led by our campus faculty,” South Dakota BOR Executive Director Dr. Brian Maher said in a news release. “The students are always our number one priority, and actions like this demonstrate our universities’ emphasis on affordability.”

The BOR expects savings of 30% on external digital materials and 60% on traditional print textbooks. University faculty have adopted new material based on availability and cost savings for students.

Also ahead of the 2022-23 school year, the BOR chose a system-wide food service provider in Sodexo.

Classes will begin at South Dakota BOR schools on August 20.