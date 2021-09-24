Board of Regents announces enrollment declines for public universities continues in 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Enrollment at South Dakota public colleges continued a recent downward trend, officials announced Friday.

In a news release, South Dakota Board of Regents Executive Directory Brian Maher says “enrollments are substantially flat and that is about what we expected.”

The system headcount for the six public universities is down 121 students, for a total of 33,445. The system headcount had a high of 36,662 in 2017.

For full-time equivalent students, based on total credit hours by all students, the number is down 621 students from 2020 at 23,964. The high mark for full-time equivalent students is 26,782 in 2013.

“While we dedicated ourselves to offering a more normal higher education experience this fall, these are challenging times,” Maher said in a news release. “Our public university system is prepared to meet that challenge head on, delivering South Dakota a well-educated workforce and engaged citizens.”

You can view the full statement and see enrollments dating back to 1999 on the Board of Regents‘ website.