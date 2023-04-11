SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been three years since the pandemic but a trend that began in March of 2020 is still going strong across KELOLAND. In tonight’s Your Money Matters, a new study about the prevalence of working from home and the importance now placed on internet speeds.

“I’ve been working remotely exclusively since March of 2020,” Jay Buchholz said.

But like many employees, the switch to working from home during the pandemic ended up making sense for the long run.

“Everything I do is on the computer which can be done remotely,” Buchholz said.

Buchholz works in key accounts and public relations at Sioux Valley Energy, while he still attends many meetings and appointments in person, most of his editing and other work is done from home. It’s why he decided to make a new investment in internet.

“I did switch providers over the past several months, mainly to get a gigabit in up and download speeds,” Buchholz said. “I use an editing software, makes pretty large files.”

“A majority, 54 percent of respondents said they determined their current internet provider Bluepeak based on their need to work from home,” Bluepeak Communications DirectorJesse Granger said.

Bluepeak recently completed a survey of more than 200 people in Sioux Falls, where 97 percent of respondents said they believe the popularity of working from home will either stay the same or increase over the next year.

“I think remote work will continue as people are able to be just as productive at home,” Buchholz said.

“It’s become a way of life now for so many in Sioux Falls,” Granger said.

The survey showed that about two out of every 10 people that work from home actually moved to Sioux Falls because they can work remotely.

“They’re making big life decisions based on it now, where they live, what they do for work and pocketbook decisions like who they take internet from,”

Bluepeak is continuing its $60 million expansion to its fiber network in Sioux Falls. The internet provider is hosting an open house at Looks Marketplace from 4 to 8 pm this Thursday.