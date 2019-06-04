Blue lights in place to help SFPD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve all seen it: drivers pushing their luck—and timing—on a red light.

Sioux Falls Police have a new way to catch drivers who are too late on red lights. Blue lights are up at seven intersections: 41st Street and Louise Avenue, 6th Street and Dakota Avenue, 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue, 41st Street and Minnesota Avenue, 57th Street and Marion Road, Kiwanis Avenue and Russell Street, and Maple Street and Interstate 29.

“When we talk to the public about just traffic in general, one of the things that they bring up a lot is they have concerns that they see a lot of red light running throughout the city of Sioux falls, so we’ve been talking with Police Department for a number of years,” said Heath Hoftiezer, principal traffic engineer with the City of Sioux Falls.

Hoftiezer says this little blue light is here to help police.

“Whenever the red light turns on, the blue light turns on, so an officer could be positioned somewhere other than right behind a vehicle and see if they entered into an intersection under a red light,” Hoftiezer said.

If you’re following traffic laws, this blue light will be nothing more than an afterthought.

“If you’re not running a red light, it’s not going to affect you in any way,” Hoftiezer said.

More of the devices could be on the way.

“This is a test, to start with,” Hoftiezer said. “The idea behind it is if it turns out to be a good tool, you could see it expand into more locations.”

Hoftiezer says the city spent $6,270 on equipment for the blue lights.

