SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Blue Bird Locker is recalling regular beef sticks because they may contain an allergen (cheese).

Blue Bird Locker is also recalling beef sticks with jalapeno cheese, brats with jalapeno cheese, and brats with cheddar cheese because they were made without the benefit of inspection.

If anyone has these products they should contact the Blue Bird Locker at 605-779-2041. These products were distributed in grocery stores in South Dakota.