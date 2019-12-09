1  of  68
Closings & Delays
Alcester-Hudson School District Beresford School District Big Stone City School Bison School District Bon Homme School District Boyden-Hull Community Bridgewater-Emery School District Britton-Hecla School District Canby Schools Canistota School District Canton School District Centerville School District Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Corsica-Stickney School District Crow Creek Head Start Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Crow Creek Tribal Elk Point-Jefferson School District Enemy Swim Day Faith School District Freeman Academy Gayville-Volin George Little Rock Community Hanson School District Harding Harris-Lake Park Inwood Christian Irene-Wakonda Ivanhoe School District Lemmon Little Wound Lower Brule Lyman Lynd Marion Marshall McCook Central Milbank Milroy Minnesota West-Canby Minnesota West-Granite Falls Montrose NESD Head Start-Sisseton Ctr. Newell Ortonville-Big Stone City Parkston Rosholt Russell-Tyler-Ruthton School District Sacred Heart Scotland Sibley-Ocheyedan Sisseton School District Sisseton Wahpeton College Sisseton Wahpeton Housing Authority St. Agnes Summit Tiospa Zina Tribal School Tiospaye Topa Tracy Vermillion Viborg-Hurley Waubay West Lyon Community Wilmot Windom Windom Area Health Worthington Yankton

Blowing snow creating slick road conditions

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter weather is back in parts of KELOLAND. 

There’s a no travel advisory in place for roads around the Sturgis area and that includes Interstate 90 from the Wyoming border to about halfway between Sturgis and Rapid City. Other roads in western in northwestern KELOLAND are also listed as snowy and icy.

And the conditions have led to some schools changing their schedules. There’s more than 30 school delays on the KELOLAND Closeline. 

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the blowing snow on social media. Authorities are reminding drivers to use extra time on the morning commute.

Winter Weather Resources

Here is the latest forecast update from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center:

You can do more in-depth from the Storm Center in the latest forecast update from our meteorologists:

Download for Apple
Download for Android

For a full list of weather alerts in KELOLAND, click here.

Travel Resources

🚗 Driving

You can view road conditions in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota or Wyoming. You can also call 511.

By Air

You can check airport delays at Sioux Falls Regional Airport or Rapid City Regional Airport. If you are flying to a major hub, be sure to check that airport’s status as well. Some common hubs out of KELOLAND are: Minneapolis/St. Paul, Denver or Chicago (O’Hare).

You can check the up-to-the-minute travel waivers from each airline’s website: Delta, American, United, Frontier or Allegiant.

Closeline

If a school is closed or a church or a major event is canceled, hear about it first from the KELOLAND Closeline. If you need to submit a closing, here are the instructions.

uShare

uShare

Send photos to uShare@keloland.com

Weather Resources

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests