Blowing snow creating slick road conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter weather is back in parts of KELOLAND.
There’s a no travel advisory in place for roads around the Sturgis area and that includes Interstate 90 from the Wyoming border to about halfway between Sturgis and Rapid City. Other roads in western in northwestern KELOLAND are also listed as snowy and icy.
And the conditions have led to some schools changing their schedules. There’s more than 30 school delays on the KELOLAND Closeline.
The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the blowing snow on social media. Authorities are reminding drivers to use extra time on the morning commute.
