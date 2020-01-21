1  of  7
Blowing snow causing low visibility in northeastern S.D.

SUMMIT, S.D. (KELO) — High wind speeds are creating low visibility on roads in northeastern KELOLAND. 

According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, Interstate 29 southbound from the Summit Exit 207 is blocked for a crash. Road reports in northeastern South Dakota say blowing snow is creating near zero visibility conditions. 

A KELOLAND viewer sent video of the conditions at 8 a.m. near Stockholm in Grant County. You can see the video above.

A winter weather advisory has been issued until 4 p.m. for Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Marshall and Roberts counties in northeastern South Dakota.

Travelers should expect changing conditions.

