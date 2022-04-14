SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the story that has many of you talking — the extremely strong winds across KELOLAND.

High wind warnings and poor air quality alerts have been issued Thursday as wind gusts have been reported between 30 mph in Pine Ridge and 55 mph in Sioux Falls.

A KELOLAND News photographer captured the video above on the southeast side of Sioux Falls as the winds blew around dirt. You can barely see the homes with how much debris is in the air.

Our photographer also spotted city crews trying to clean the streets as the dirt was flying in the neighborhood. The wind is blowing so hard that it’s piling up in yards.

On the southwest side, near 85th Street and Townsley Avenue, we were able to get video of dirt blowing across an empty lot.

Dirt blowing near 85th and Townsley Avenue

Blowing dirt in Huron | Courtesy Brandy Kientoff

KELOLAND News viewer, Michael Kontz, sent us video of a tipped over semi 6 miles south of Windom, Minnesota.

And this video was sent to us from Turner County, four miles south of Chancellor.

The sender says, “the bean field was disced smooth in fall. This is result. Bye bye topsoil!”

Meanwhile people in northeastern South Dakota are dealing with snow. The South Dakota Highway Patrol shared video of the poor visibility in Codington County this morning.

Several counties in the northeastern part of the state are under winter weather advisories.

