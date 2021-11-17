Blood Drive Donor-A-Thon happening Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are still spots available for you do donate blood and to help save a life.

KELOLAND Media Group is hosting a blood donation drive at our downtown studio in Sioux Falls. You’ll find the Bloodmobile parked near our building on Phillips Avenue and the drive runs until 4:30 p.m.

“We’re encouraging people to come in and donate for the very first time. try it see how it is. every thing that donates, that’s donated during this specific blood drive event stays here for local use and will be used during that thanksgiving four day holiday weekend,” Ken Versteeg, Community Blood Bank Executive Director, said.

Anyone who donates blood today at the KELOLAND Blood Mobile or the donor rooms will get a $10 gift card to Scooters and a travel coffee mug.

Click here to learn more about KELOLAND Donor-a-thon event.

You will need to schedule an appointment, which you can do by going to the community blood bank website or by calling 605-331-3222.