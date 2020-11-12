Blood donations needed

SIOUX FALL, S.D. (KELO) — The Community Blood Bank wants your help right now. The organization is in need of blood donations, especially all A and O types.

Pam Stolen sat in the donor chair Thursday inside Bloodmobile.

“Actually, I had seen a couple articles about donations and needing my blood type, so I thought I hadn’t given for a long, long time, but I thought it was just an easy way to give back to the community,” Donor Pam Stolen said.

Community Blood Bank Executive Director Ken Versteeg needs more people to lend a helping arm right now.

“It’s almost like a broken record for us that we are critical need, but we can’t catch up at this point. It’s going to take a lot more donors, a lot of new donors,” Community Blood Bank Executive Director Ken Versteeg said.

Versteeg says the need for blood has been critical for over a month now.

“This is basically tracking back to when people were not able to get out of the house to receive medical care. A lot of these individuals that have put off their surgeries are now in critical need for their care and they’re going through and having their surgeries, but they’re also using blood during the surgery. So we’re looking at a large increase in the amount of need we have for blood usage at the hospitals right now,” Versteeg said.

And they need more donors like Stolen to help meet that demand.

“It’s just and easy thing to do, if you’re not afraid of needles. Nothing hurts. It’s just something that’s easy to give back to the community,” Stolen said.

Other factors adding to the shortage include limitations on how many people can give blood each hour due to social distancing.

KELOLAND Media Group and Midwest Communications hosted a blood drive today in downtown Sioux Falls Thursday.

If you’re interested in hosting one or donating blood, click here.