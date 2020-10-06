Block of Phillips Avenue closed in downtown Sioux Falls due to gas leak

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A gas leak in downtown Sioux Falls has forced the closure of a street.

A Sioux Falls Fire Rescue official says it is believed a gas line was struck by a contactor working in the area of Phillips Avenue and 14th Street. It happened around 11 a.m.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says people should avoid the area; no travel is allowed on Phillips Avenue between 13th Street and 14th Street as of 11:30 a.m..

Firefighters are on the scene along with crews from MidAmerican Energy and police officers, who are blocking off the road.

