Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) –Rapid City officials are still urging caution around the Block 5 construction site in downtown. Shortly before 4 p.m. yesterday, authorities were alerted to a structural integrity issue with the foundation, and an elevator tower was beginning to lean.

Authorities were quick to evacuate workers and nearby buildings, limit traffic and shore up the structure.

After the streets were cleared crews began making adjustments to bring down the leaning tower.

“Do to a construction sequencing, really bad timing for that product to give out. But what’s good is it’s nothing subterranean. The foundation is on solid bedrock. We’re really confident in the way the team did that work,” Lloyd Construction Company COO Jake Quasney said.

Next, crews will go into the foundation to tear away any parts needed to redo the work.

After Lloyd Construction Company saw their issue, they quickly reached out to the police and fire departments here who turned around and shut downtown street off for any pedestrians traveling through for safety. Lloyd Companies have been deconstructing the elevator shaft that had issues all last night and today to hopefully open this street back up for drivers.

“In a situation like that no one really knows exactly what to do or prepare for but as far as I was concerned, the streets were closed,” Black Hills Vinyl Owner Jennifer Calabrese said.

Jennifer Calabrese, the owner of Black Hills Vinyl in downtown, was pleased with the quick turnaround.

“The best thing you can do as soon as you spot an issue is try to remedy it and considering how tall it was when I left last night, it’s incredible how much work they were able to do overnight to make sure everyone was safe,” Calabrese said.

Lloyd Companies is grateful for the community help and communication.

“The collaboration was awesome, the communication with our teams on site. Everybody did a fantastic job making sure that this was done safely and that no unnecessary risks were taken,” Quasney said.

As of now, the roads around Block 5 are still restricted. We will keep you updated on-air and online when the roads open up.