SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow drifts are forming in northeastern KELOLAND Monday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said.

Authorities say that blizzard conditions are beginning to form along Interstate 29 near Wilmot. Visibility is reduced in that area.

Highway Patrol also posted the photo below to show what conditions look like as of 4:41 p.m.

If you’re travelling along Interstate 29 you’re asked to slow down, increase following distance, and wear a seatbelt.