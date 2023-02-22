SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Blizzard conditions are developing Wednesday morning in KELOLAND.

Blizzard warnings have been posted for many counties in the east. Winter weather alerts are still posted out west.

Wind gusts today will be high today, with gusts up to 40mph likely.

The first of the winter storm came Tuesday, but the conditions are expected to intensify and continue into Thursday.

Snowfall totals

As of 4 a.m., Wednesday, Sioux Falls has already seen 4.5 inches of snow. We are still on track to hit 8-14 inches by the end of the storm.

Northwestern South Dakota will see the least amount of snow with between four and eight inches forecasted for Buffalo, Faith and Mobridge. In the western part of the state, eight to 12 inches is expected from the Wyoming border east to Sioux Falls.

SD road conditions

Road conditions across South Dakota could change quickly as the weather develops.

SD 511 as of 6 a.m. CT

On Tuesday, the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced numerous road closures, including:

Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) is closed from the North Dakota state line to Sioux Falls (Exit 84).

Interstate 90 (eastbound and westbound) is closed from Sioux Falls (exit 395) to Mitchell (exit 332).

Roads in Lincoln County and Minnehaha County are becoming impassable due to drifts and blowing snow.

Photo from the SDDOT

Law enforcement agencies are asking people to stay home if possible today as conditions are not expected to improve and rescue efforts will be difficult if a driver gets stranded.

Road conditions in Lincoln County as of 4 a.m. Wednesday. Photo from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Drivers can get an idea of what to expect on the South Dakota 511 website.

KELOLAND Closeline

As weather conditions change, check the KELOLAND Closeline for the latest school and businesses closings across South Dakota. Several cities also put snow emergency information on the Closeline.

As of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, there are more than 340 entries on the KELOLAND Closeline. Rapid City Area Schools will be closed on Wednesday along with Sioux Falls, Harrisburg, Wall and Parkston. Several churches are also closing for the day.

Mount Marty University in Yankton announced Wednesday morning that the campus would be closed for the day and all classes have been cancled.

Sioux Area Metro (SAM) has suspended service until 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials say they will further assess road conditions at that time.

SAM riders are encouraged to follow SAM’s Facebook and Twitter pages for route updates.

Tuesday afternoon, Sanford Health announced it will be closing all clinics in Sioux falls and surrounding communities at noon on Wednesday, February 22. Clinics will remain closed Thursday, Feb. 23 and will reopen for normal business hours Friday, Feb. 24. This includes clinics in Brandon, Harrisburg, Hartford and Lennox as well as adult and pediatric outpatient therapy appointments.

Avera clinics will be closed on Wednesday, February 22, starting at noon, will remain closed on Thursday, February 23, and will reopen Friday, February 24, at 10 a.m.

Due to clinic closures, Urgent Care hours are being extended. Urgent Care at Avera Medical Group Family Health Center Dawley Farm and Marion Road will be open Wednesday from 1 to 9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday night, Governor Kristi Noem ordered all state government executive branch offices in certain counties to be closed Wednesday, Feb. 22.

While executive branch offices in these counties will be closed, state employees will be working remotely.

The Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science and Orpheum Theater Center announced that they will be closed on Wednesday.

Live cams

You can watch as the storm moves into South Dakota by visiting our KELOLAND Live Cam page. It includes views from more than 30 communities across our area so you can check as the weather changes.