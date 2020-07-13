“Blessing program” under investigation by Sioux Falls Police

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating a potential fraud case involving a pyramid scheme.

Investigators say a few people had given money to someone who claimed they could give them their money back plus 485 percent interest in two to three weeks.

The victims say they haven’t received that money yet.

Officers say they spoke with the organizer who called it a “blessing” program. They say they gave the money to people in need.

“Some of the money was going overseas; some of it was staying local. Sounds like there was a lot of people in the Sudanese community that had given money for this, so we’re going to have to do a lot more digging on this to find out how many more victims we have and how much money was lost,” Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Clemens says the organizer of the program told police they had received $400,000. So far, no one has been arrested or charged.