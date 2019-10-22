Blend Interactive’s new mentorship program opening the door for young job seekers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Blend Interactive is looking for applicants for their new mentorship program. Every summer, Blend hosts an internship where a handful of young professionals can learn what it’s like working in their field. With their new mentorship they’re looking to help even more find their way.

Jack Donovan is a web developer for Blend Interactive, but it wasn’t always that way. Up until last may, he was an intern.

“Which really helped me grow my educational foundation in web development. I also learned a lot about JavaScript, and some front-end practices and also some back-end practices that helped me through college,” Donovan said.

Now he ‘Blends’ right in.

“During my school year – my last year at Dakota State University I was offered a full-time position, which was really nice because I didn’t have to play the guessing game if I was going to have a job or not,” Donovan said.

For those who aren’t sure what career they might want to pursue, Blend is now offering a mentorship. This gives young job-seekers a chance to shadow different departments of the business and see where their interest lies.

“So we have project managers, we have developers, content strategists, some of us on the business side, designers, we’re all willing to mentor someone,” C.E.O. of Blend Interactive Karla Santi said.

This program is open to anyone who is interested in the field of web programming. All you have to do is submit an essay to them online detailing why you’re interested and what you’re interested in. No matter what you apply for, there’s one thing everyone can take away.

“Like time management, what it’s like to speak to clients, what it’s like to work as a team on a single project. So we hope that we can guide them and give them a little more hands-on knowledge on what that’s like,” Santi said.

“It’s something I wish I totally had back in college. I might not have known where to go.. but having the mentorship opportunity would helped me personal-project-wise. It also would’ve helped me when I was looking for my career,” Donovan said.

When you apply, you could be paired with a mentor like Donovan who can teach you how to blend in.

“It’s very collaborative and it just feels like you’re coming right to your family and working with them,” Donovan said.

The mentorship officially starts in January of 2020. Applications are due at the end of November. You can visit Blend Interactive’s website for more information.