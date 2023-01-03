VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The conditions an hour south of Sioux Falls are not much better.
While Vermillion hasn’t gotten as much snow, there is still a blanket over everything.
People are trying to stay ahead of the snow with shoveling.
by: Kyle Ireland
