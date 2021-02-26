Black Student Union Empowerment students put together Black History Month celebration

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People across the country are celebrating and honoring Black History Month. On Friday, students with the Black Student Union Empowerment group at Washington High School put together a celebration for Black History Month at Tre Ministries in central Sioux Falls. But it wasn’t just for Washington- other high school students were welcome, too.

“This is a way for everyone to just come together and see some different performances and speakers and really just get to celebrate Black History Month together,” Washington High School junior Antoinette Bita said.

“A lot of sharing the culture, like, basking in it, so we’ll have performances, we’ll have speakers,” Washington High School sophomore Trinity Robinson said.

Speakers, music and dancing all came together. As attendees explain, recognizing history means appreciating it and celebrating it.

“A lot of times Black history is suppressed in American history, and we don’t really acknowledge the fact that Black history is American history, so celebrating Black History Month just shows that we’re appreciating all the things Black people have done for America as a whole,” Bita said.

“I feel like Black history really means you’re recognizing your past and all of the tension and the strain and the struggle that you’ve been through, but at the same time it really creates a foundation and a stepping stone for you to recognize that we have come so far, and it’s only up from here,” said Washington High School senior Rahele Nbgosha, who tells KELOLAND News that she has a full-ride to Columbia University.