Black Hills Works aims to make a difference by supporting adults with disabilities

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — An organization in Rapid City is hoping to make a difference by helping adults with disabilities live their lives to the fullest.

Founded in 1958, Black Hills Works’ mission statement remains true: to create a community where everyone participates to achieve a life of full potential.

“Pretty much anything a person as an adult with developmental disabilities would need to live a community based life versus an institutional life,” Saathoff said.

CEO, Brad Saathoff, says Black Hills Works offers programs including employment support and training, health activities and residential services.

“We also have a retirement program because people with disabilities are living longer and longer which is a great thing and we want to be providing meaningful activities that help them have a good day,” Saathoff said.

U.S. Senator John Thune stopped by to meet some of the staff and adults with disabilities.

“We had some candid conversations about the challenges that they are going to face if we don’t see some increase in resources to help hire and keep staff,” Sen. Thune said.

Black Hills Works serves about 600 people with about 464 staff. The organization is now hiring for 50 applicants.

“So we are trying to make sure we are not letting people down both families and people with developmental disabilities in our community and in order to do that we have to be able to fill those open spots,” Saathoff said.

Ensuring everyone can achieve a life of full potential.

Black Hills Works offers different services and enterprises at different locations throughout Rapid City.