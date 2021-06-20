Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary featured on CBS Sunday Morning

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) — You might have recognized the horses galloping across your screen on today’s CBS Sunday Morning.

The wild horses of the Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary were the stars of Sunday’s ‘Do Nothing For Two Minutes’ segment. The video, shot by KELOLAND Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard, captured the horses just south of Hot Springs, where wild horses have been finding a safe home for over three decades thanks to the sanctuary.

Do Nothing For Three Minutes



Take a minute, turn up the volume as we take you to South Dakota's Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary, near Hot Springs – 11,000 acres in which horses may run free. Videographer: Kevin Kjergaard https://t.co/jZVPG0W9EA pic.twitter.com/n5VEckdkk1 — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) June 20, 2021

Kjergaard’s work has been featured on CBS Sunday Morning in the past with his video of Greater Prairie Chickens, Blue Mounds State Park, Spearfish Canyon, and more.