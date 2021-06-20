Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary featured on CBS Sunday Morning

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) — You might have recognized the horses galloping across your screen on today’s CBS Sunday Morning.

The wild horses of the Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary were the stars of Sunday’s ‘Do Nothing For Two Minutes’ segment. The video, shot by KELOLAND Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard, captured the horses just south of Hot Springs, where wild horses have been finding a safe home for over three decades thanks to the sanctuary.

Kjergaard’s work has been featured on CBS Sunday Morning in the past with his video of Greater Prairie Chickens, Blue Mounds State Park, Spearfish Canyon, and more.

