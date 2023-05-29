RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Black Hills War Monument in Rapid City was established as a way to remember those who have fought for our country.

“It was touching to have the relatives of World War One POW, or World War Two gliders that lost their lives. The ones that probably got me choked up the most were the ones that are younger than me, that died in Afghanistan and Iraq,” Black Hills Chapter President Timothy Ray Goodwin said.

Over a thousand people attended the ceremony this morning, paying respects to those who have served, as well as honoring those they have lost.

In Rapid City at the Memorial Park, every branch of the military was represented. All the way from World War I to today. The representatives talking and telling stories about those that we should remember.

“We wanted to go back to World War One and find the names of all the local black hills soldiers, from ten different counties, who served and died during those wars from World War One to the global war on terror, which is Iraq and Afghanistan. And include our POWs and MIAs,” BHWMA Administrator Edward Manzano said.

“Being a veteran, I’m amazed at how well we’re treated and how well we’re respected. The public really does appreciate your services,” Goodwin said.

The goal of the association is to provide more than just a name to each fallen soldier, with background information on everyone listed on the War Monument.

If you would like to learn more about the War monument or give back to the association visit BHWMA.