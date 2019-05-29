Local News

Black Hills tourists impacted by flooding

Posted: May 29, 2019 06:12 PM CDT

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KELO) -- Several guests at a resort in the Black Hills are stranded after the only road leading into the compound was washed away Tuesday.

But they're not the only ones impacted. 

A bus load of sightseers, who were staying at the same lodge, were displaced because they weren't able to make it back to their rooms either.  

So now the lodge is doing what it can to accommodate both groups. 

The only road leading into the K Bar S Lodge in the beautiful Black Hills was no match for mother nature.  

It washed out yesterday while a lot of the guests were out sightseeing.  Now they have no way of getting back to their rooms until the road is repaired

"We have had a crew on site since early this morning and they are working to replace the culvert that was washed out yesterday by the torrential flow from the Battle Creek," K Bar S Lodge CFO, David Westergaard said. 

With a bobcat and backhoe on site, they believe it'll be fixed soon.  

"We hope it'll be later today and if it's not later today it'll be first thing tomorrow 

But until then, the lodge made arrangements for those guests to stay in Rapid City. 

Meanwhile, the 30 guests who are stranded at the lodge are making the most of it according to staff. 

"They're just kind of enjoying the environment of the lodge; we are providing meals to them, we have chefs on site who are providing nice dinners for all the people there tonight and staff that's there," Westergaard said. 

And will stay there until the road is fixed. 

Three guests, who were scheduled to leave today, got transported by UTV into Keystone and then picked up by a shuttle that took them to the airport. 

