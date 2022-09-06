HILL CITY, S.D. (KELO) — As summer comes to an end, businesses in the Black Hills say tourism numbers were down compared to last year.

Things are slowing down as the summer tourism season comes to an end.

Businesses, like Granite Sports say, it was a good outcome in sales despite visitor numbers being down.

“Maybe not quite as many people but we did have some supply chain issues last year so we had more stuff to sell,” Pat Wiederhold, Owner of Granite Sports, said.

For a lot of areas out here in the Black Hills, summer tourism season is one of the busiest times of the year.

“We have a pretty good local following but clearly, there is a lot more people in Hill City during the summer so it makes or breaks our business if there aren’t tourists around,” Widerhold said.

“This is our meat and potatoes time of year, and this is when we really experience our big travel numbers,” Rick Mills, Curator for State Railroad Museum, said.

The State Railroad Museum says sales and visitor numbers were down compared to last year but are comparable to 2019.

“This year has been kind of an average year but we have had folks literally from all over the country. We are getting folks back from Europe and Japan, a lot more travel restrictions have been lifted and we are seeing visitors from all over the world. So it’s been a good summer over all,” Mills said.

The Hill City Chamber of Commerce says the year isn’t over yet. Businesses are expecting strong foot and vehicle traffic in the next few months heading into the holidays.