Black Hills Regional Ski for Light, giving impaired skiers a helping hand for 41 years

LEAD, S.D. (KELO) — The Black Hills Regional Ski for Light is back at Terry Peak. Volunteers are helping people who are visually or physically impaired to ski and snowmobile.

With more than hundred participants and almost twice as many volunteers, this year’s Ski for Light is underway.

“It’s fantastic, it’s beautiful, the people have been so welcoming and friendly and the skiing has been great, you just feel like anything is possible and it’s wonderful,” Barbara Bielinski, skier, said.

The program is for people who are visually or physically impaired. Volunteers and guides come together to help participants do things they probably couldn’t on their own, like ski!

“We take it with us so we just feel like there’s so many more things we can do than we ever dreamed of, for me, it just seemed like it opened a door for me, for every part of my life and it’s absolutely wonderful, such a gift that people are willing to guide and make this possible,” Bielinski said.

This is the 41st year of the Black Hills Regional Ski For Light and we’ll be skiing all this week through Thursday.

Bob Ferrell has been helping out with the event for 40 of those years.

“Why do I keep coming back? This is my second family, the same people come a lot and each year there are more new people that come from different countries and so forth,” Ferrell said.

33 states and three Canadian Provinces are represented today along with several countries including Norway, Australia, and England.

“It must go on, there’s so many good people that run this program that have been helping since the beginning almost, and they will keep it going and it gets bigger and bigger. Almost every year it gets bigger,” Ferrell said.

Ski for Light is hosted all throughout the world.