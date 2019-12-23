Black Hills National Forest has new temporary leader

CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — Andrew Johnson will serve as the acting supervisor for the Black Hills National Forest for up to 120 days, the U.S. Forest Service said. Johnson will start on Jan. 6 and will temporarily replace Mark Van Every who will retire on Dec. 31. The department will work to find a permanent replacement.

Johnson is the supervisor on the Bighorn National Forest and is based out of Sheridan, Wyoming. The news release said he has an extensive background in recreation and wilderness management as well as range, minerals, timber and fuels management throughout his career with the U.S. Forest Service.

The Black Hills National Forest covers 1.2 million acres in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming. The forest has four Ranger Districts and a Forest Supervisor’s Office. Offices are located in Sundance and Newcastle, Wyoming and Custer, Rapid City and Spearfish, South Dakota, according to the forest’s website.