SUNDANCE, Wyo. (KELO) — Investigators in southeastern Wyoming say a wildfire in the Black Hills National Forest was human-caused. The fire started on private land, officials said.

Officials say the Fish Wildfire was first reported at 11:30 a.m. MT on Sunday, July 31. It is located approximately seven miles south of Sundance and east of Wyoming Highway 585. As of Wednesday morning, fire officials say it is approximately 6,500 acres and 10% contained.

An area east of Highway 585 has been closed. Officials say smoke can be seen in multiple directions. Firefighters from South Dakota are helping fight the fire.

Courtesy Scott McDermid, Air Attack

Courtesy Great Plains Fire Information

Courtesy Great Plains Fire Information



Smoke can be seen in multiple directions and fire officials ask the public to use caution while driving in smoky conditions. For more information on smoke impacts, click here.