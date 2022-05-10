CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is almost here!

The Black Hills National Forest campgrounds will open Friday, May 13. Park officials say seasonal gates will then open on Monday, May 16.

The forest offers 30 campgrounds with more than 680 individual sites. Fees range from $16 to $28.50 per night.

Many campgrounds have on-site hosts who can help provide information about nearby trails and outdoor activities in the area.

Park officials say while electric, sewer, water hookups and showers are not available, most forest campgrounds have potable water and either flush or vault toilets.