BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — Along with our warmer weather comes camping season. The Black Hills National Forest will begin welcoming campers, and Forest Service staff are getting ready for another busy year ahead.

People from all over the country come to the Black Hills to camp.

But as gasoline prices rise so does the number of cancellations.

“I would say a few hundred,” Gerbracht said.

However, says those open spots are filling up quickly with Black Hills’ locals.

“For all the cancellations from people far away, the people here are deciding that they can’t go far away either so they are making up the difference. I think we will have a more local business this year probably than the past because of the gas prices,” Gerbracht said.

On the Black Hills National Forest, there are around 30 campgrounds and over 600 campsites.

Most of those campgrounds open on Friday, which means training is well underway.

On Monday, seasonal gates will open to trails and wildlife areas that were closed off during the winter. Additional campsites will open later this summer.

“When we’ve been able to keep campgrounds open in the past and deal with the backlog maintenance issues. Now, we are actually able to get some of that work done and it’s going to cause some closures and some patience from the public to allow us to do that work to make our facilities better,” Jacobson said.

Even though this year is bringing some new challenges, staff are hopeful for another great summer.

Some of the other challenges the campgrounds are facing include, lack of staffing and weather issues. The Black Hills National Forest encourages campers to make their reservations as soon as possible because they fill up fast.