BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in Western South Dakota are commemorating Memorial Day at the Black Hills National Cemetery.

Rain or shine, dozens of people show up to support veterans on Memorial Day.

From the Rapid City Honor Guard to Laying of the Wreaths, this is a long standing tradition at the Black Hills National Cemetery.

“The cemetery opened in 1948. As far back as I can remember they’ve celebrated Memorial Day,” Terry Corkins, Black Hills Cemetery Dir., said.

Speakers, including Governor Kristi Noem, all gave comments on the significance of this day.

“Today is a very special day. Today is the day we remember all of those who have died in service for our country. South Dakota has lost over 3,000 individuals in the military and today they honored many of those families who have lost loved ones and those who continue to step up to fight for our freedom,” Governor Noem said.

This year’s event was put on by the Rapid City VFW.

“Veterans tell me all the time, it means the world to them when somebody says thank you. ‘Thank you for your service.’ Ask them questions about their service, they love to tell their stories. For some of them, it’s difficult to do so but it is helpful if they remember that history so we don’t repeat the mistakes of the past but continue to remember the honor they gave us by making the sacrifice to serve,” Gov. Noem said.

The Director of the Black Hills National Cemetery says the event always leaves an impact on the attendees.

“A good crowd showed up today to pay their respects to the fallen veterans, the reason we are here for Memorial Day. It was a great ceremony and a great crowd for the weather,” Corkins said.

The Black Hills National Cemetery also held a Memorial Day commemoration this afternoon with representatives from the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.