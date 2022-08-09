RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Since the rally began on Friday, more than 241,000 vehicles have entered Sturgis. As day five rolls on, bikers are making their way throughout the Black Hills, including Rapid City.

For over two decades, the Black Hills Harley Davidson has been hosting the Rally at Exit 55.

Bikers coming to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally say it’s a must stop on their trip, including Leon and Ron from Virginia.

“They have everything you need. You are going to be able to find whatever you are looking for whether it’s a switch for your lights or a whole new motorcycle,” Leon Kowalewski, biker, said.

“It’s a great time. If you like to ride, this is the place to come and if you like to shop you come to Exit 55 and hit all the vendors here so yeah it’s good,” Ron Greene, biker, said.

The Rally at Exit 55 didn’t always look like this. It’s grown significantly over the years according to Al Rieman, the Dealer Principal of Black Hills Harley Davidson.

“21 years ago we were downtown in a small location with a small amount of vendors. But we had a vision for what the rally could become and how it could grow and how the dealership could grow and how our vendor partners could grow so we brought them all out to what is now here, a grass field,” Rieman said.

And it continues to get bigger with tens of thousands of visitors stopping by each year.

“So we’ve grown from about a dozen vendors 20 plus years ago to now we represent over a hundred manufacturers,” Rieman said.

The Rally at Exit 55 hosted by Black Hills Harley Davidson runs through Sunday, August 14th.